Top Stories
Valley Children’s Pediatric ICU Receives Prestigious Beacon Award
CLOVIS ROUNDUP STAFF The Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) at Valley Children’s Hospital has once again earned the Beacon Award
Sports
Plan for next year’s Car Shows
By Paul Hinkle | Clovis Motorsports @clovisparknpark As the year comes to an end, it’s time to start planning for
Entertainment
Rogue One is what fans have been looking for
New characters were introduced in Rogue One including Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones), Cassian Ando (Diego Cruz) and a former Imperial
Health
New Year, New Gym: BBB Tips on Choosing the Right Membership
Clovis Roundup Staff New Year, New Me: It’s a saying that a countless number of people use to signify the
Clovis History
Let’s Talk Clovis: Glenn Reyburns’ Memories of Clovis High, 1899-1904
By Peg Bos | Clovis Museum Glenn Reyburn (1878-1979) was the third of nine children of Joseph D. and Mary Ellen