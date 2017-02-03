Top Stories
Call the Right Play for Super Bowl LI: Pass the keys to a sober driver before the big game begins
CLOVIS ROUNDUP STAFF Football fans across the country will tune in to the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 5 and
Buchanan outlasts Clovis in highly-anticipated duel
Buchanan’s Anthony Montalvo points to the crowd after his 5-1 decision win over Clovis High’s Ruger Wyneken. (Christian Ortuno/Clovis Roundup)
Live By Night: A Failed Gangster epic
(Photo courtesy of Appian Way Productions/Pearl Street Films/Warnor Bros. Pictures) 6 incohesive subplots out of 10 “Live By Night” is
Managing Lifestyle Change: Everyday Health Wins
By Jana Mowrer | Contributed JM Nutrition @jmnutritionconsulting January is the time of year you start, once again, to feel
Let’s Talk Clovis: Clovis Memories of Frank De Luca, Part 1
By Peg Bos | Clovis Museum Frank De Luca shared memories of his life in Clovis on May 10, 2005