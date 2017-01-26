Top Stories
Local education administrator brings passion, strong background to new position
Deborah Ikeda is presented the Woman of the Year Award from Florence Dunn, of the California Health Science University. (Photos
Sports
Year of the Hot Rod
By Eric Hinkle | Contributed @clovisparknpark So you have decided that 2017 is the year you no longer want to
Entertainment
Live By Night: A Failed Gangster epic
(Photo courtesy of Appian Way Productions/Pearl Street Films/Warnor Bros. Pictures) 6 incohesive subplots out of 10 “Live By Night” is
Health
Managing Lifestyle Change: Everyday Health Wins
By Jana Mowrer | Contributed JM Nutrition @jmnutritionconsulting January is the time of year you start, once again, to feel
Clovis History
Let’s Talk Clovis: Clovis Memories of Frank De Luca, Part 1
By Peg Bos | Clovis Museum Frank De Luca shared memories of his life in Clovis on May 10, 2005