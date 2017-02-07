2017 Grand National Roadster Show

By Paul Hinkle | Contributed

Hot Rodders from all over the world gathered for the 68th GNRS at the Pomona Fairplex. This is the longest running and most prestigious indoor show in the world. Just to be accepted in this show is an honor as you are competing among the best of the best.

The highest most prestigious award of this show is the America’s Most Beautiful Roadster (AMBR). Only a few roadsters are selected to compete for the award each year. A total of 13 cars were in fierce competition for the AMBR this year. A 1936 Packard known as the ‘Mulholland Speedster,’ custom built by Troy Ladd at Hollywood Hot Rods and designed by Eric Black, won the coveted AMBR award. It took six years to build. The streamlined 36 Packard 1410C body was stunning. The gleaming red paint was applied by Mike Jenkins of M.G.J. Enterprises. One of the highlights was the power retractable roof that tucked away into the back of the car. It is powered by a 292 ci Lincoln V12, Hogan aluminum heads, Winfield carbs, and Latham supercharger. The T5 5-speed transmission was connected to a custom independent rear suspension with a

Winters quick change. The workmanship was impeccable, there is no denying it deserved to win the AMBR.

Three locals had their cars accepted in the prestigious GNRS and took home awards. Joe and Carol Cusamono from Clovis won the Radical Hardtop 52-59 class with their 1954 Mercury 2 Door Hardtop Tribute to Blackie Gejeian. It is painted with a beautiful new special color from House of Kolor ‘Gejeian Orange.’ Tom Moshier also from Clovis, placed second in Semi Pickup with his 1961 Chevrolet C-10 pickup. Johnny Mendiola from Fresno placed third in Full Pickup with his 1953 Ford F-100.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

February 17-19: Sacramento Autorama, Sacramento

March 11: Valley Truck Show, Red Triangle, Fresno

March 2-5: March Meet, Famoso

March 25: 11th Annual Clovis First Assembly of God Church Car & Motorcycle Show

March 25-26: GoodGuys 35th All American Get-Together, Pleasanton

April 8: Tower Classic Car Show, Fresno

