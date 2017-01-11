2017 Kicks off with Hot Rod gathering

By Paul Hinkle | Central Valley Motorsports

@clovisparknpark

With 2016 behind us, it’s time to look ahead to 2017. A group of hot rodders did just that on New Year’s Day as they gathered at Woodward Park for a BBQ and to ring in the New Year. Johnny Mendiola has hosted this gathering for the past six years. Many in the group drove their hot rods to the park, taking advantage of the nice weather.

Stories were shared recalling how much fun they had last year along with their plans for 2017. One rodder and his wife have plans to retire this year and spend more time going to shows. There was talk about starting the year out at the Valley Truck Show on March 11, followed by the Clovis First Assembly of God Car Show on March 25. They were also looking forward to the Jefferson Elementary School Car Show in Clovis on March 13. There was also talk about attending car shows out of the area, in the Bay Area and along the coast.

Everyone agreed that 2017 should be a great year. Living in the valley, we have a lot of choices. The question was: How many shows can you fit in your schedule? As talked continued, the list grew.

If you haven’t done so already, it’s time to hook up the battery tender. Start those needed repairs and updates that you have been planning. The first show on your list will be here before you know it.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

January 27-29: 67th Grand National Roadster Show, Pomona

February 11-15: Annual Dr. George Car Show, Palm Springs

February 17-19: Sacramento Autorama, Sacramento

March 11: Valley Truck Show, Red Triangle, Fresno

March 2-5: March Meet, Famoso

March 25: 11th Annual Clovis First Assembly of God Church Car & Motorcycle Show

March 25-26: GoodGuys 35th All American Get-Together, Pleasanton

April 8: Tower Classic Car Show, Fresno

If your club or organization is putting on a car show or motorsports event we are always looking for interesting cars, people and events to share. You can reach Paul Hinkle at clovisparkinthepark@gmail.com or call (559) 970-2274 or Eric Hinkle at ehinkle11@gmail.com.

Be sure to follow us on Twitter @clovisparknpark and on Instagram @clovisparkinthepark.

For more information on upcoming events, past events and articles, go to www.clovisparkinthepark.com.