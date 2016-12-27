Around the TRAC: A Look Back at the TRAC in 2016
Clovis North Girls Soccer Team hoist the First Place Trophy after beating Buchanan to win the Harold S. Young Tournament. [Photo by Daniel Leon]
As we look back and reflect on the sports year of 2016 we can safely say that Clovis Unified had quite a remarkable year. From the 2015-16 winter sports celebrating their Valley championships to the remarkable Spring sports and onto the beginning of the 2016-17 school year, the team and individual accolades are numerous. Turning the page into the 2017 calendar year let’s have a look back at some of the more memorable moments of 2016.
The Buchanan baseball team celebrates after beating Clovis North 5-0 in the D-1 Central Section baseball championship game on May 31 led by senior Grant Gambrell’s complete game shutout. The Bears ended the season 30-1 and were crowned the No. 1 ranked team in the nation by USA Today and MaxPreps. They also were Cal-Hi Sports No. 1 team in the state. [Photo by Nick Baker]
Danae Marquez, one of four star juniors on the team during the 2015-16 season, handles the ball against Long Beach Poly on March 15. The Clovis West girl’s basketball team won their fourth consecutive D-1 Central Section Basketball Championship in beating Edison 69-38 on March 5, 2016. The Golden Eagles, behind Coach Craig Campbell, ended the season 30-4, earning a No. 2 seed in the state’s Open Division playoff and losing to Poly 53-44 in the second round. [Photo by Nick Baker]
Clovis East girls soccer won the D-1 Central Section championship in beating Clovis 3-2 in overtime on Feb. 7, the first in school history, behind the strong play of Peyton Kwalwasser. The Timberwolves went 20-1-3 on the season and are currently 4-1-1 this year. [Photo by Nick Baker]
Zach Levatino was a mainstay for the Buchanan wrestling team, helping dethrone five-time state champion Clovis as the Bears captured the CIF Boys State Wrestling Championship on March 5. Levantino won the state individual title at 220 pounds. [Photo by John Sachs]
With a team of five seniors who have signed Division 1 scholarship offers, the Clovis West girls basketball team on Dec. 22 won the prestigious Nike Tournament of Champions in Arizona, defeating USA Today’s No. 4, 5, 9 and 14 teams in the process, defeating Miami Country Day 67-45 in the championship game. Sophomore Madison Campbell was named tournament MVP and senior Sarah Bates all-tournament. [Photo by Ron Webb]
Clovis sophomore Seth Nevills won the CIF State heavyweight wrestling title on March 5 for the second consecutive year and is 90-0 in his career. Nevills is the youngest of a talented wrestling family, brothers Zach, Nick and A.J. are all on Division 1 college scholarships and were state wrestling champs at Clovis. [Photo by John Sachs]
The Clovis boys 200 freestyle relay team of Zach Koch, Jesse Serpa, Graham Hauss and Jacob Rolih won gold at the CIF State Swimming and Diving Meet at the Clovis Aquatic Complex at Clovis West on May 21. The Clovis 400 freestyle relay team also won the title the same day.[Photo by Ron Webb]
The Buchanan girls cross country team won the D-1 Central Section championship on Nov. 17 with a young team led by sophomore Meagen Lowe and freshman Corrie Smith, seen here running at the CIF State Cross Country Meet at Woodward Park where Smith finished fourth and Lowe sixth. Smith won the Central Section overall championship with a time of 17:48.5. [Photo by Ron Webb]
Clovis West girls’ water polo coach Scott Torosian celebrates a goal against Clovis in the Golden Eagles 9-7 win for the D-1 Central Section championship on Nov. 19. Clovis West came into the game as the No. 2 seed against No. 1 Clovis and won their 13th overall title, playing in their 20th straight championship game. [Photo by Nick Baker]
Rhesa Foster of Clovis North won the CIF State Track and Field long jump title with a leap of 20 feet 7 ½, while breaking the Central Section record of 20 feet 7 set in 1945 by Doralee Roberts of Riverdale. Foster, who is now attending the University of Oregon, tore her ACL her junior year and battled injuries her senior year in a remarkable showing at the meet held at Veterans Memorial Stadium. [Photo by Nick Baker]
In his junior season at Clovis West, quarterback Adrian Martinez broke 13 school records in 2016, including most passing yards in a season (2,562), most passing touchdowns in a season (25), and most offensive touchdowns in a season (39). He verbally committed to Cal-Berkeley. [Photo by Nick Baker]