Around the TRAC: A Look Back at the TRAC in 2016

As we look back and reflect on the sports year of 2016 we can safely say that Clovis Unified had quite a remarkable year. From the 2015-16 winter sports celebrating their Valley championships to the remarkable Spring sports and onto the beginning of the 2016-17 school year, the team and individual accolades are numerous. Turning the page into the 2017 calendar year let’s have a look back at some of the more memorable moments of 2016.