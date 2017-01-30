Buchanan Alum Taylor Mounts Receives Academic All-Great American Conference honors

Taylor Mounts spikes the ball over a defender. (Photo courtesy of Harding Athletics)

CLOVIS ROUNDUP STAFF

Taylor Mounts, senior on the Harding University volleyball team, earned Academic All-Great American Conference honors on Jan. 27.

Mounts is a native of Clovis and is a marketing major with a 3.35 GPA.

Harding led with 55 of its student-athletes earning GAC Academic All-Conference, best among the 12 league institutions.

The Great American Conference is an NCAA Division II conference with six members located in Arkansas and six in Oklahoma.

“Division II emphasizes the balance of academic and athletic pursuits,” GAC Commissioner Will Prewitt said. “I congratulate all of these student-athletes for excelling in the classroom while competing and practicing hard on the field of play.”

For student-athletes to be recognized on the Academic All-Conference team, they must have reached sophomore athletic and academic standing (true freshmen and redshirt freshmen are not eligible) and must have completed at least one full academic year at the nominating institution. In addition, their grade-point average must be a minimum of 3.30 based on the 4.0 system. The GPA shall be cumulative for the athlete’s entire collegiate career.