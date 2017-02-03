Call the Right Play for Super Bowl LI: Pass the keys to a sober driver before the big game begins

CLOVIS ROUNDUP STAFF

Football fans across the country will tune in to the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 5 and for many, the event often includes alcohol. The California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) and Clovis Police Department are teaming up with law enforcement across the state for a special Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk campaign to urge all football fans to call the right play on Super Bowl weekend by passing the keys to a sober driver before the drinking begins.

As part of the Super Bowl Sunday enforcement efforts, police, sheriff and the CHP will be on heightened alert. Clovis Police Department will deploy additional officers on special DUI saturation patrols specifically to stop and arrest drivers showing signs of alcohol or drug impairment before, during and following the game.

Impaired driving can be deadly. A driver is considered alcohol-impaired with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .08 or higher, but even a small amount of alcohol can impair judgment and reaction times enough to make driving unsafe. Drugs such as many prescription medications, marijuana or illicit drugs can also lead to impairment and unsafe driving leading to a DUI. According to NHTSA, 10,265 people were killed in impaired-driving crashes in 2015, accounting for 29 percent of all crash fatalities.

“Fans who are impaired can secure a safe ride home by designating a sober driver, using public transportation, or calling a taxi or rideshare program,” said Clovis Police Chief Matt Basgall.

“Volunteer to be a designated driver to help your family and friends get home safely,” said OTS Director Rhonda Craft. “Impaired driving can lead to disaster and tragedy. It is never worth the risk. If you do plan to drink, or are taking medications or using marijuana, remember to pass the keys to a sober driver before kickoff.”

If you are planning a party, make sure you have plenty of non-alcoholic drinks and food on hand, and encourage use of both. Urge guests to plan ahead for a sober ride home, but be ready to take away keys, call a cab or offer a couch. They are your responsibility, and your friends!

Drivers are encouraged to download the Designated Driver VIP, or “DDVIP,” free mobile app for Android or iPhone. The DDVIP app helps find nearby bars and restaurants that feature free incentives for the designated sober driver, from free non-alcoholic drinks to free appetizers and more. The feature-packed app even has social media tie-ins and even a tab for the non-DD to call Uber, Lyft or Curb.

This enforcement effort is funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration who reminds everyone to be alert and report drunk drivers by calling 911.