Car Shows Options

By Paul Hinkle | contributed

@clovisparknpark

Many conventional car shows you like going to are still there, but the growing number of free or by donation shows are growing in popularity as the alternative. Of course you want your ride to look its best for any event but spending endless hours preparing, getting up early in the morning so you can be in line at 6:30 a.m. to get a good spot to park, waiting for the judges to look over car, etc. can sometimes be tiring and stressful. Many car owners are not necessarily interested in winning awards, they just want to show their cars and share stories with everyone. With free or by donations shows there is less pressure. Break out the ice chest and enjoy the day.

Free and/or by donation shows begin this year in May with the Clovis Missionary Baptist Church event. It is held every Friday night May through September. They accept donations to pay for the food prepared each Friday and remaining funds are used for various worthy causes.

The first Sunday in May is the College Church of Christ show. It is a free traditional car show. They provide scrumptious BBQ ribs, homemade chili and hot dogs to everyone in attendance at no cost. Great music can be heard throughout the day and to entertain the kids there is a bounce house and games. The third Saturday of the month from May through September is the Clovis Park in the Park hot rod gathering at the Treasure Ingmire Park on the corner of Clovis and Sierra avenues. Find a cool spot on the grass under the trees, pull out your lawn chairs and enjoy the afternoon with your friends and family. When the aroma of the BBQ sweeps through the park, you know it’s time to take your favorite side dish to the tables by the grill to share with everyone. After picking up a hamburger and getting a sample of the side dishes, pick up a water or soda and head back to your car and enjoy your meal. After eating it’s time to spend the rest of the evening looking at other cars and sharing stories.

This year the Clovis Veterans Memorial District will be holding two free events at the park on Veterans Parkway. The first event will be held on Memorial Day (May 28). It will be a Celebration of the Family with something for everyone, from a concert in the Memorial building to displays in the street. The Gold Star Mothers of the Central Valley will be picking cars in the honor of their sons lost in combat. Mark Hopkins and the Central Valley Honor Flight Coalition will be on hand helping with the show and collecting donations for future flights. CVMD will hold their second event on Veterans Day (Nov. 11). Like last year, there will be many activities celebrating our Veterans.

As always, there are many great conventional car shows that we all enjoy that are held locally and out of the area beginning in May. Be sure to attend whether you have a car to enter or just enjoy seeing different styles of cars. You are sure to see something of interest.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

March 4 …Sanger Blossom Festival Car Show

March 11 …Valley Truck Show, Red Triangle, Fresno

March 2-5 … March Meet, Famoso

March 25 …11th Annual Clovis First Assembly of God Church Car & Motorcycle Show

March 25-26 … GoodGuys 35th All American Get-Together, Pleasanton

April 8 …Tower Classic Car Show, Fresno

April 15 …Kingsburg Car Show

If your club or organization is putting on a car show or motorsports event we are always looking for interesting cars, people and events to share. You can reach Paul Hinkle at clovisparkinthepark@gmail.com or call (559) 970-2274 or Eric Hinkle at ehinkle11@gmail.com. Be sure to follow us on Twitter@clovisparknpark and on Instagram@clovisparkinthepark.

For more information on upcoming events, past events and articles, go to www.clovisparkinthepark.com.