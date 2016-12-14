Central Valley Motorsports – Clovis Veterans Car Show & More!

By Paul Hinkle | Central Valley Motorsports

CLOVIS VETERANS CAR SHOW

The Clovis Veterans Memorial District held its first CVMD Car Show on Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11. Veterans and car enthusiast from all over the valley took part in this prestigious event.

The morning began with a pancake breakfast at 7 a.m. presented by VFW Post #3225, followed by veterans documentaries, veterans memorabilia exhibit and book signings, and the car show. Midmorning there was a patriotic photo booth and patriotic concert. The day ended with a Veterans Day program and dinner.

Everyone in attendance enjoyed the activities, there was something to keep you busy throughout the day. The CVMD Memorial Award went Don and Debbie Brook with their 1930 Model A. Due to the success of this event, it will be held annually. The CVMD is currently making plans for its first Memorial Day event celebrating families, again it will be a day filled with activities for the entire family.

VW TOYS FOR TOTS

On Saturday, Dec. 3, the New Old Stock VW club held its 7th annual Toys for Tots All Car Show at the Clovis VW dealership on Herndon Avenue in Clovis. This is the last local car show of the year and a great way to finish off the car show season. The Marine Corps reserve was on hand to accept presents for children in the valley. The NOS VW Club would like to thank everyone for their participation. A special thank you to Clovis VW for the use of their facility and raffle prizes along with Century Distributing and Trail Gear for their raffle prizes. The VW Clubs next event is the Madera VW Spring Fling on April 29-30 at the Madera Fairgrounds.

Awards presented

People’s Choice Winners: 1st Place – 1967 VW Bus 21 Window Micro Deluxe owner Quinn Boman, 2nd Place – 2007 Shelby Mustang owner Tony Kokalis Sr., 3rd Place – 1973 Chevy C-10 Pickup owner Brian Henson.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

January 27-29: 67th Grand National Roadster Show, Pomona

February 11-15: Annual Dr. George Car Show, Palm Springs

February 17-19: Sacramento Autorama, Sacramento

March 2-5: March Meet, Famoso

