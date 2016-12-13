Central Valley Window Cleaning Lets You See Into The New Year

By Central Valley Window Cleaning | Contributed

Get a jump on your spring cleaning, and do some post-holiday cleanup while you’re at it. Central Valley Window Cleaning knows that creating your home’s holiday cheer is much more enjoyable than restoring it after the holidays have ended. All of the bustle and energy of hosting family and friends this season will leave your residence needing a complete rejuvenation before guests come knocking again. Don’t let your real estate indddddfvestments accumulate winter wear and tear, or you could end up with expensive damage you need to repair.

Central Valley Window Cleaning will be happy to assist you with your home’s winter maintenance this season, and we will even take your holiday lights down for you while you stay warm indoors this January. While keeping your windows and rain gutters clean and clear is an important way of maintaining the investment of your home, hard water spot removal is just as crucial. Allowing your windows and shower doors to become obscured by hazy mineral buildup could turn into an expensive, time-consuming glass replacement. Instead of emptying your wallet, be proactive about your hard water spots and keep your home shining by letting CVWC restore your glass this winter.

DIY Hard Water Spot Removal:

If you’re thinking of tackling your hard water spots yourself, we invite you to follow these non-toxic, environmentally friendly “Do It Yourself” suggestions:

● The first is some good old fashioned elbow grease. Using a non abrasive sponge

or scrubber will remove many smaller or newer stains that have yet to set in.

● If a sponge doesn’t do the trick, try creating a baking soda and water paste. With gentle scrubbing, this all natural combination chemically counteracts the mineral deposits left on your glass.

● Another solution is to leave white vinegar on your hard water spots for 30 minutes before scrubbing. White vinegar is an acid that can help loosen buildup and mineral deposits.

● For a more powerful solution, try using a combination of Epsom salts, baking soda, and dish soap to soften water spots and remove them from your glass.

How To Protect Your Glass:

Once you’ve successfully removed those unsightly hard water spots, there are many strategies you can use to ensure that they never come back:

● Balance the pH in your home’s water supply by either installing a water filter or

adding water softeners. This will minimize the minerals in your water to keep

them from accumulating irksome spots.

● Wipe down your shower doors after every use. You can do this by using a dry,

clean cloth or a squeegee.

● Adjust your sprinklers and apply a weight to your pool sweeps to keep water from splashing on your glass.

Let The Pro’s Take It From Here:

If those pesky hard water spots are just too advanced to be scrubbed off with our DIY suggestions, or you’d simply rather spend your time walking down Christmas Tree Lane, call Central Valley Window Cleaning to take care of them for you. Many hard water spots are too severe for every-day cleaning solutions if they’ve already begun to etch themselves into a glass surface. The pro’s at CVWC use a buffing compound with an orbital buffing machine to buff the mineral deposits off of the glass, and then we follow that with a polishing compound to bring the glass back to a nice, bright, clear, shiny finish.

Saving Money on Your Glass Restoration:

Central Valley Window Cleaning is here to offer a solution to make sure your windows and shower doors are ready for the New Year. Removing your hard water stains with a

professional company can be up to 70% more affordable than replacing your glass, so look no further than CVWC’s Winter Special this year. We are offering a 10% Discount on hard water spot removal for windows and shower doors in January of 2017. Call us today at (559) 709-3783 for your complimentary estimate, and then go sit by the fire to enjoy the fresh start of the New Year.