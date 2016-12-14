Christmas in Clovis: The Spirit Lives On

Mayor Nathan Magsig welcomes Santa Claus as the tree is lit during the Lighting of the City of Clovis Christmas Tree event on Dec. 5. [Photo by Ron Sundquist]

By Carole Grosch | Reporter

If you want local holiday cheer, it’s wherever you look, from Old Town to shopping centers and community streets.

“One Enchanted Evening” traditionally takes place the Thursday before Thanksgiving. Participating businesses in Old Town celebrated this event with an open house offering hospitality to their customers. It’s a wonderful time to window shop, meet up with friends, get a bite to eat and meet merchants. Streets and shops are beautifully decorated for the holidays and the popular horse drawn carriage rides bring to mind days gone by.

Carriage rides are operated from the corner of 4th Street and Pollasky Avenue, in front of The Old Hotel Bistro, and are available weekends from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., until the end of December. The rides are free and take about 15 minutes.

Black Friday is a gentler event in Clovis than perhaps other parts of the country-intense but not chaotic. Some stores are busy, while others do more business later in the month, closer to Christmas. “It was really packed in here, on Friday,” said Bruce Maxwell of Maxwell House Antiques in Old Town.

On the first Saturday of December, Old Town welcomes The Children’s Electric Light Christmas Parade. Once night falls, Old Town turns into a spectacular display of holiday lights. The parade has it all: floats, marching bands, decorated vehicles of all kinds, hundreds of local children and adults, crowd pleasing dogs, horses and llamas. The parade has been a popular tradition for 29 years and captivates all who see it.

For another fascinating light show, visit Santa Claus Lane on the 3100 block of Indianapolis Avenue in Clovis. The neighborhood is on the southeast corner of Gettysburg and Locan.

Sixteen homes have synchronized their lights together to 18 songs of holiday music. Car traffic is allowed Sunday through Thursday, walking only nights are Dec. 10 and 17. The show lasts one hour from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and the last performance is New Year’s Eve.

The show is hosted and presented by Clovis Festival of Lights at Ladera Ranch. For more information visit clovisfestivaloflights.org.

The City of Clovis Christmas Tree Lighting at City Hall on Dec. 5 incorporated Santa, the mayor, a giant Christmas tree with Clovis High School and Clark Intermediate School choirs singing Christmas carols. Free refreshments were served at this fun event for the whole family.

Small Business Saturday was a great way to support the community, delight in the holiday spirit and to recognize small businesses. Shops were decorated for the season and participating merchants did not charge sales tax.

Pancake Breakfast with Santa and friends took place on Dec. 10, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Sierra Vista Mall. Sponsored by the Clovis Lions Club and the Clovis Police Department, kids could see live reindeer, participate in face painting and get their pictures taken with Santa.

For more information on local events, visit http://www.visitclovis.com/events/