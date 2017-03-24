Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino to Hold Job Fair March 27

CLOVIS ROUNDUP STAFF

Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino will host a job fair on Monday, March 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., seeking to fill more than 40 part and full-time positions. The job fair will take place in the Firehouse Lounge at the hotel, which is located at 711 Lucky Lane in Coarsegold.

Chukchansi is seeking quality, guest-service-centric individuals to fill a variety of available positions across departments including facilities, finance, food & beverage, hospitality, information technology (IT), marketing, security and more.

Employees will enjoy full benefits* including medical, dental, vision, life insurance, Aflac availability, free and discounted meals in the Team Dining Room, and paid time off. They’ll also receive training, uniforms and team member t-shirts, and perks including raffles & prizes, free turkey or ham during the holidays, birthday meal vouchers, and invitations to the annual company picnic and town hall meetings.

Additionally, employees can take advantage of discounts for movie tickets, Costco memberships, the Monterey Bay Aquarium, Six Flags, Verizon Wireless and Chukchansi Park.

“Managers will be on hand to conduct interviews and make offers on the spot,” said Orville Reid, Chukchansi’s Director of Human Resources. “Chukchansi is an exciting place to work with competitive wages, employee events and discounts and much more. We’re looking for talented, dedicated people who can work together in a team environment to provide a memorable experience for our guests every day.”

Applicants asked to bring resume and come dressed for success as managers will be making offers on the spot.

Since its re-opening last year, Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino is proud to have grown its staff to more than 1,000 employees while making a positive impact on the local job economy. With this job fair, the resort will continue to expand the employment opportunities it creates for community members. Investment in the community is a core philosophy for Chukchansi, not only through jobs and local economic impact, but also through involvement with charitable programs such as the Walk to End Alzheimer’s and American Cancer Making Strides Against Breast Cancer.

JOB FAIR DETAILS: