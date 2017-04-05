Chukchansi kicks off Spring Tribute Series

Clovis Roundup Staff

Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino will continue its free Firehouse Lounge Tribute Series in April with electric bands paying homage to music legends Fleetwood Mac and The Police, plus additional high-energy nightlife entertainment that will keep guests on their feet.

FIREHOUSE LOUNGE TRIBUTE SERIES

Stealing Nicks – The Ultimate Tribute to Stevie Nicks and Fleetwood Mac

Friday, April 14

10 p.m. to 1 a.m.; doors open at 9 p.m.

With powerful, meticulously rendered performances of Stevie’s greatest hits, from her tenure with Fleetwood Mac as well as her best-loved solo material, Stealing Nicks delivers the haunting melodies, soaring vocals and driving rhythms that made Stevie Nicks and Fleetwood Mac the legendary musical icons they are today.

The Police Experience

Friday, May 12

10 p.m. to 1 a.m.; doors open at 9 p.m.

The Police Experience prides itself as being the world’s most authentic tribute band for The Police, touring nationally and internationally to deliver the ultra-high-energy performance for which the band was renowned in the 1980s. This highly acclaimed tribute to The Police has even won the praise of Stewart Copeland himself, who said the band “has Sting down to a tee.” In 2007, the band was the subject of the award-winning documentary “Tribute Bands”, which appeared on Canadian National television and were later hired to perform pre- and post-show events during The Police’s reunion tour. The band continues to thrill audiences from Montreal and Trinidad to San Diego.

The Smokin’ Cobras

Friday, June 2

10 p.m. to 1 a.m.; doors open at 9 p.m.

Get the dance party started with The Smokin’ Cobras, the premier retro hits band performing the greatest songs of all time from the 50s to the 80s. From LA to Japan, The Smokin’ Cobras have brought the house down with their rockin’ revue of classic retro hits like “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Brown Eyed Girl,” “Love Shack,” “Play That Funky Music” and more.

Small Town

Friday, July 14

11 p.m. to 1 a.m.; doors open at 9 p.m. (Opening act 9 p.m. – 11 p.m.)

Small Town is a John Mellencamp tribute in California that is among the best up and coming music shows of today. The band originated in Merced, CA in 2013 at the hands of Central Valley talent Danny Guizar. Small Town brings to its audiences all of John Mellencamp’s greatest hits, along with the electric charisma and musical touch displayed on stage, by the great himself.

APRIL ENTERTAINMENT SCHEDULE

Throughout the month of April, Chukchansi will host an music entertainment lineup for guests in the Firehouse Lounge. Attendees must be 21 years or older with valid photo ID.

Saturday, April 1 (9 p.m. to 1 a.m.) – DJ D Soto – Dance music from Old School to today’s hits

Friday, April 7 (9 p.m. to 1 a.m.) – The Cruizin Kings – Oldies, blues, funk, classic rock, Spanish and country

Saturday, April 8 (8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.) – Happy Lao New year 2017 Dance Party Celebration – Free admission with your Chukchansi Rewards Card; $10 match play at door, one per guest

Friday, April 14 (10 p.m. to 1 a.m.; doors at 9 p.m.) – Stealing Nicks – Free admission with your Chukchansi Rewards Card

Saturday, April 15 (9 p.m. to 1 a.m.) – DJ D Soto – Dance music from Old School to today’s hits

Thursday, April 20 (7 p.m. to 11 p.m.) – Karaoke with DJ Notte

Friday, April 21 (8 p.m. – doors at 7:30 p.m.; 10 p.m. – doors at 9:30 p.m.) – LOL Comedy – Headliner Jay Lamont, hosted by Andre Covington with special guest. Free admission with your Chukchansi Rewards Card

Saturday, April 22 (9 p.m. to 1 a.m.) – DJ D Soto – Dance music from Old School to today’s hits

Friday, April 28 (9 p.m. to 1 a.m.) – The After Party Band – Playing everything from classic rock to the 80s, 90s and today’s Top 40

Saturday, April 29 (9 p.m. to 1 a.m.) – DJ D Soto – Dance music from Old School to today’s hits

FIREHOUSE LOUNGE TRIBUTE SERIES T-SHIRT PROMOTION

Guests have a chance to win a Tribute Series t-shirt with our Text and Win promotion: