City of Clovis Finance Director and General Services Director Appointed for a Better 2017

Clovis Roundup Staff

Clovis City Manager Rob Woolley has announced the appointments of Jay Schengel as the new Finance Director and Shonna Halterman as the new General Services Director to become effective Jan. 1, 2017, upon confirmation by the City Council at its Dec. 12 meeting. The new Directors are filling vacancies left by the retirements of the former Directors Jamie Hughson and Robert Ford.

Jay Schengel graduated with a B.S. in Business Administration from Fresno State in 1996, and is a Certified Public Accountant. He brings over 20 years of accounting and management experience to the Director position. Jay started his career working for public accounting firms locally serving a variety of clients in the Central Valley. Wanting to do more for the public sector where he was born and raised, he started with the City of Clovis as an accountant in 2005 and he has been the Assistant Finance Director with the City of Clovis since 2013.

“It’s an honor and privilege to be able to serve the City as the new Finance Director,” Schengel said in a statement. “I look forward to being able to continue working with the Finance Department’s professional staff in my new capacity in a City I love to work for and a community I am proud to serve.”

Shonna Halterman graduated with a B.A. in Speech Communication from Fresno State in 1991, and a Master’s degree in Public Administration from National University in 2006. Shonna has been employed with the City of Clovis since January 1995, first as an Administrative Aide, then Transit Supervisor and most recently General Services Manager overseeing public transit, recreation and senior services. Her new position will add personnel/risk management, facilities maintenance and purchasing.

“I look forward to the new challenges and learning opportunities of this position,” Halterman said in a statement. “The General Services Department has a fantastic team of professionals who take pride in serving the community and I’m excited to work with them.”

“I feel both Jay and Shonna will continue the excellent customer service and professionalism established by their predecessors,” Woolley said. “Their proven leadership skills will provide their respective departments with a great foundation to meet future challenges and move the department forward.”