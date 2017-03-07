City of Clovis offering spring recreation activities

(Photo courtesy of Clovis Recreation Center)

By Tomas Kassahun | reporter

@TomasKassahun

The City of Clovis is if offering multiple recreational activities for the 2017 spring season. The activities include adult dodgeball, softball, reading, baseball, science classes, rugby and basketball.

“This spring we have a few different programs, one of them being our first ever rugby league. It’s pretty exciting,” Recreation Specialist Raphael Calderon said. “We partnered with USA Rugby and we’re offering it for kids ages 7-14.”

The rugby league will offer one-hour practice per week, six regular season games, and an end of the season tournament. For more information on the rugby league, a parent meeting will be held on March 22 at 7 p.m. at the Clovis Recreation Center, 3495 Clovis Ave.

An adult dodgeball league will also be offered every Monday night this spring at the Recreation Center. The league registration fee for the eight-week league is $300 per team. The league includes seven regular season games (40 minutes) and an end of the season tournament for the top six teams that qualify. For more information, a mandatory manager’s meeting will be held on March 23 at the Clovis Recreation Center at 7 p.m.

For softball leagues, the registration fee is $405. Participants will receive eight games, game balls and an end of the season tournament for the teams that qualify. Softball games will be played at Clovis Rotary Park, located on the corner of Barstow and Villa avenues. A meeting will be held on Wednesday, March 29 at 7 p.m. at the Clovis Recreation Center.

A seven-week girls’ softball camp will be offered for girls who want to develop fundamental softball skills offensively and defensively. Participants will meet once a week to practice with a qualified recreation leader. A mandatory parent meeting will be held on March 27 at 6:30 p.m. at the Clovis Recreation Center.

On April 3 at 5:30 p.m., a parent meeting will be held at the Clovis Recreation Center to discuss Bonkers for Books, an interactive class that encourages the love of reading.

A week of sports, crafts, team building, and social interactions will be offered at the 2017 Spring Break Camp from April 10-14. More information on this camp will be given at a meeting on April 3 at 6 p.m. at the Clovis Recreation Center.

The 2017 Start Smart Baseball program will teach baseball for children 3-4 years old. Children and parents will participate in a weekly session for six weeks. A meeting will be held on April 3 at 6:30 p.m. at the City of Clovis Recreation Center.

Tiny Sluggers, a seven-week instructional baseball league, will help 4-5 year olds understand baseball. All children are guaranteed a clinic, one hour practice a week, and six regular season games. A parent meeting will be held on March 27, at 6:30 p.m. at the City of Clovis Recreation Center.

The Tot Science class, designed for children ages 3-5, aims to encourage an appreciation for science by exploring specific scientific topics. A parent meeting will be held on April 3 at 7 p.m.

From April 1 to May 13, a basketball camp will help participants develop fundamental basketball skills such as shooting, passing, and dribbling. More information will be available at a parent meeting on March 27 at 6 p.m. at the Clovis Recreation Center.

For more information on spring recreational activities and how to register, visit cityofclovisrecreation.com.