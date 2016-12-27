Claudia Fletcher: Local Artist with a Western Heart

By Carole Grosch | Reporter

From 10-inch note cards to 60-foot murals, local artist Claudia Fletcher depicts western life with a flair and rapport that resonates with anyone who sees her work.

Originally from the San Joaquin Valley, Fletcher grew up on a cotton and alfalfa farm in Madera. She entered her first art show when she was only 8 years old and later studied art at Immaculate Heart College. From there, she went on to have a diverse and award-winning career.

“I started as a graphic artist for companies in Fresno, JC Penney, Duncan Ceramics, and did a lot of illustration work, hand painting,” said Fletcher.

In the 1970’s, she worked with custom bike and auto finishers and was featured in Custom Chopper Magazine.

Nationally, Fletcher is recognized for her western drawings, portraits and paintings. It’s obvious she has a special affinity with animals, horses being a favorite.

“The power and magnificence of the horse was my first channel for the expression of my talent in drawing and painting,” she said.

Since 1992, she has painted the Clovis Rodeo Posters, including the 101st poster honoring the special needs kids’ rodeo put on in conjunction with the non-profit, Break the Barriers. In recognition of her contributions to the City of Clovis, she received the Spirit of Clovis award at the Hall of Fame Dinner in 2004.

Among her many honors in acrylic work: Best of Show at the Veterans Fall Art Show, in Clovis, 2011; 1st Place, Old West & Rodeo Art Show, Clovis, 2010; 1st Place, ACA Major Open Show, Fresno, 2010; 1st Place, The Big Fresno Fair, Fresno, 2007; and 1st Place, Old West Show, Clovis, 2005.

Her artwork is available for sale at the ticket office of the Clovis Rodeo Grounds, including the 2016 Clovis Rodeo poster.

Among the murals she was commissioned to create are the interior and exterior walls for the Cattle Rustlers Restaurant in Old Town Clovis, Kerman’s Historic Gateway 10-foot by 25-foot steamboat billboard, Kerman’s historical blacksmith barn and the 21-foot by 60-foot exterior mural of 24 horses pulling a grain thresher in Exeter. In 2015, she painted a mural for the Clovis Rodeo Association at the Big Fresno Fair in the new museum building.

“I enjoy doing the murals,” added Fletcher, “but after a while, it gets harder physically.”

Working with pen and ink, oils, acrylics, watercolor or pastels, Fletcher is often commissioned to create portraits of people, pets, horses and western action scenes, usually from photographs. She is a versatile artist, able to capture the spirit of the moment, the energy and personalities of her subjects.

In 2014, she illustrated a book about a well-known local personality: “Great American Cowboy Wilbur Plaugher: My Home Town Hero” by Dot JB Powell.

To purchase a painting or to contact Claudia, visit her website at www.clovisart.com or email her at artistfletcher@yahoo.com.