Clovis Community College accreditation status reaffirmed

CLOVIS ROUNDUP STAFF

The Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges, Western Association of Schools and Colleges (ACCJC), has reaffirmed Clovis Community College’s Accreditation status.

In the formal notice the commission stated, “After considering the material noted, the Commission finds that Clovis Community College has demonstrated that it continues to meet Standards IV .B.l.a and IV .B.1.a-j from District Improvement Recommendations 8 and 9 related to the Board of Trustees.”

“On behalf of the commission, I wish to express appreciation for the collaborative work that Clovis Community College undertook to prepare the Follow-Up Report. Thank you for sharing the values and the work of accreditation to ensure educational quality and to support student success,” Richard Winn, Ed.D., Interim President, ACCJC, said in a statement on Feb. 3.

The next report is due to the ACCJC in spring of 2018.

ACCJC accredits community colleges and other associate degree granting institutions in the Western region of the U.S. Accreditation is a voluntary system of self-regulation developed to evaluate overall educational quality and institutional effectiveness. The ACCJC accreditation process provides assurance to the public that the accredited member colleges meet the Standards; the education earned at the institutions is of value to the student who earned it; and employers, trade or profession-related licensing agencies, and other colleges and universities can accept a student’s credential as legitimate.

All accreditation materials are posted on the Clovis Community College website at

www.cloviscollege.edu (About Us/Accreditation).

Clovis Community College is a college of State Center Community College District which has the newest community college in California and the oldest community college in the state with Fresno City College, which was established in 1910. State Center Community College District has three full colleges, Fresno City College, Reedley College and Clovis Community College in addition to its two community college centers in Madera and Oakhurst. The District serves over one million residents, 18 unified and high school districts in a 5,500 square mile area.