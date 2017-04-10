Clovis Kiwanis Seeking Local Support for Patriotic Cause

CLOVIS ROUNDUP STAFF

For 17 years the Clovis Kiwanis Club has worked to bring the community together to enjoy the biggest fireworks show in the Valley to celebrate the 4th of July. Many valley families have made great memories while watching the night sky light up with friends and neighbors, however, this year’s fireworks show is in jeopardy as the Freedom Fest’s major sponsor will not be returning this year.

“This one sponsor was responsible for almost half of the cost of the fireworks show,” said Kiwanis Member Eddie De Leon. “If we cannot replace these funds, the show will not go on as planned.”



The fireworks show is conducted by professionals and costs between $40,000 and $45,000 to run. There are a number of sponsorship packages to help bring the big bang to Clovis and the Kiwanis remains confident that local businesses will understand the value fireworks bring to the community.

“It would be spectacular if 45 local businesses could each pledge $1,000,” Kiwanis President Matt Teresi said in a statement. “Please keep in mind that this funding will only be spent on the Freedom Fest and everyone involved is a volunteer.”

Individuals and businiesses can make a tax free donation online at www.crowdrise.com/clovis-kiwanis-freedom-fest1/fundraiser/clovis-kiwanisde-leon

To review sponsorship packages, contact Feleena Sutton at feleena@romancandle.org or 559-288-5078.