Clovis Rodeo cancels Saturday’s Jackpot Roping event due to weather

CLOVIS ROUNDUP STAFF

The Jackpot Roping scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 8 has been canceled for the safety of participants, the Clovis Rodeo Association announced today.

“The committee has determined for the safety of our contestants we will cancel the Jackpot Roping event,” said Vince Genco, Clovis Rodeo Association Director and Arena Director. “While we must work rain or shine in the activities we do every day on our working ranches, we also put the safety of our livestock first.”

“Under PRCA rules (Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association) the professional sport of rodeo will take place rain or shine. We will make adjustments to events during the Clovis Rodeo if necessary to protect the safety of contestants and livestock.”

The PBR Real Time Pain Relief Velocity Tour bull riding will hit the dirt in Clovis on Thursday, April 27 followed by award-winning country music artist Joe Nichols in concert. Friday night will open three days of PRCA Gold Tour Rodeo action followed by the Eli Young Band in concert on Friday night. Two more days of PRCA Gold Tour Rodeo action will follow along with the popular Clovis Rodeo parade on Saturday, April 29.

There are several events taking place this month leading up to the 103rd Clovis Rodeo including the Ranch Rodeo on April 15, the John W. Jones Sr. Memorial Steer Wrestling on April 24; the James Pickens Jr. Foundation Team Roping on April 25 and the annual Clovis Rodeo Blood Drive on April 26.

Visit clovisrodeo.com for event details, rodeo updates and a full calendar of Clovis Rodeo activities.