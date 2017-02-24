Clovis Rodeo Ticket Office to Open March 1

The 2016 Clovis Rodeo. (Photo by Nick Baker)

CLOVIS ROUNDUP STAFF

Ticket sales will continue for the 103rd Clovis Rodeo (April 27-30, 2017) with the opening of the ticket office at the Clovis Rodeo Grounds on Wednesday, March 1.

Tickets have been on sale since January online at clovisrodeo.com, but on March 1 the ticket office will also open for rodeo fans that prefer to buy tickets in person. The 103rd Clovis Rodeo takes place April 27-30 with the PBR Real Time Pain Relief Velocity Tour bull riding, three days of PRCA Gold Tour rodeo action and back-to-back concerts.

The box office is located at the Clovis Rodeo Grounds 748 Rodeo Drive, south of Fifth Street, just off of Clovis Avenue. Fans can purchase tickets in person 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily Monday through Friday. call 559-299-5203 or visit clovisrodeo.com to buy their tickets now. Ticket office hours will be extended in April.

Tickets range in price from $20-$30 and are reserved seating only for all performances. A Thursday and Friday ticket combo package is available for $50; giving fans a $5 savings.

The PBR Real Time Pain Relief Velocity Tour bull riding will thunder into Clovis to open the rodeo on Thursday, April 27 followed by award winning country music artist Joe Nichols in concert. Friday night will open three days of PRCA Gold Tour Rodeo action which will be followed by the Eli Young Band in concert. Two more days of PRCA Gold Tour Rodeo action will follow along with the popular Clovis Rodeo parade on Saturday, April 29.

The Clovis Rodeo Association will begin their month long celebration leading up to the 103rd rodeo with a Jackpot Roping competition on Saturday, April 8. The Ranch Rodeo will follow on Saturday, April 15, giving local cowboys and cowgirls another opportunity to show off their horsemanship skills. The Rodeo Queen competition will be held on Saturday, April 22.

The Ranch Rodeo, Jackpot Roping and Queen’s Horsemanship events are non-ticketed functions. All other events require a ticket for entry. Ticket prices range from $20 to $30.

Visit clovisrodeo.com for event details, rodeo updates and a full calendar of Clovis Rodeo activities in Clovis, California during the month of April.