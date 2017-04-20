CUSD Begins Search for New Superintendent

By Johnny Martin, Reporter

@jmart_17

Clovis Unified School District superintendent Janet Young announced last week that she will be stepping away from her duties and retiring at the end of her contract on June 30.

In a special meeting on Wednesday, April 12, the CUSD Governing Board announced a statewide search that would be conducted by an ad hoc subcommittee of three board members. The board concluded on doing the search this way because of the complexity of California’s Education Code as well as the school finance and accountability model.

“Governing Board President Sandy Budd noted that the Governing Board looks forward to receiving input from employees, parents and community members to assist the Board in identifying the right candidate who possesses the characteristics and drive deemed necessary for the next superintendent of the 16th largest school district in California,” Chief Communication Officer Kelly Avants said in a statement. “[We are seeking] someone who will lead with the utmost respect for Clovis Unified’s values, unique culture and history of excellence.”

Young is in her sixth year as superintendent but has devoted 38 years of work to Clovis Unified. The founding father of Clovis Unified and the first superintendent of the district, Dr. Floyd B. “Doc” Buchanan, hired Young back in 1979 and since then Young has served as a teacher, learning director, principal, director, assistant superintendent and associate superintendent within the district.

In hopes of including feedback from various groups of people, meetings with representative groups of employees, parents and community member to use in the hiring process. An online comment form was made available Monday for those who wanted to provide their feedback and what they hope for in the next holder of the highest position within the district.

The District’s leadership hopes and expects the search to be concluded before the end of the current school year to ease the transition for the next superintendent before the beginning of the 2017-’18 school year.