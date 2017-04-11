CUSD Superintendent Janet Young to retire following school year

CLOVIS ROUNDUP STAFF

Clovis Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Janet Young announced her retirement during a news conference Monday afternoon, effective at the conclusion of her current contract on June 30, 2017.

“How blessed I have been over my 38-and-a-half years to have cherished, treasured and loved every position that I’ve had with Clovis Unified,” Young said. “I think that’s a rarity, and because I absolutely love Clovis Unified and I love its people, it was only after a tremendous amount of thought and self-reflection, I have determined that this is the time for me to draw closure to my career with the Clovis Unified School District.”

Accompanied by Governing Board President Sandra Budd, Young expressed her admiration for and confidence in the District’s educational team to carry on the strong core values and high standards that have long characterized Clovis Unified School District.

“I extend my deepest gratitude to our Governing Board for granting me the privilege to serve as Superintendent of this very special place,” said Young. “It is because of this opportunity that I have been blessed to work alongside what I believe is the greatest educational team in the nation. They have brilliant minds and caring hearts and together we’ve been able to work every day and base our decisions on what we believe is the best thing for our kids so that they can be the best they can be in mind, body and spirit.

“Each and every day, I have been inspired by what our educational team does to provide opportunities for excellence and provide a quality educational experience. Perhaps there is no perfect time [to retire] but I believe this is the time when the district is thriving and strong and positive and more united than ever before. It’s time for me to gift this very special school district to another leader that can take the students of our community to higher levels of excellence. I am truly confident that the District will thrive in all the years ahead.”

Young was hired in 1979 by the District’s founding Superintendent, Dr. Floyd B. “Doc” Buchanan, whose mentoring influenced her thoughtful and visionary leadership style. During her tenure with Clovis Unified, and before her appointment to Superintendent in 2011, Young held positions that included:

1st Grade Teacher at Tarpey Elementary School and Nelson Elementary School

Resource Teacher at Miramonte Elementary School

Learning Director at Clovis West High School and Kastner Intermediate School

Principal at Fort Washington Elementary School

Director of School and Community Relations

Director, Assistant Superintendent, and Associate Superintendent of Human Resources

During Young’s tenure as Superintendent, Clovis Unified experienced:

Increased academic achievement

Increased graduation rates

Reduced dropout rates

Enrollment growth of more than 4,000

Modernization of all schools

Increased resources and support for students and families

Strong fiscal management/oversight

Successful navigation of California’s conversion to a new school funding formula, new academic standards, and new computer-based assessments

Positive employee relations

Numerous state and national awards recognizing academic, visual and performing arts, and athletic success (including National Blue Ribbon Schools, California Gold Ribbon Schools, National Schools to Watch, and Bonner Character in Education awards)

“I and each of my six fellow board members are deeply saddened by Dr. Young’s decision to retire at the end of her contract this year,” Budd said.. “She is an exemplary leader and superintendent with a huge heart and detailed prescription for excellence day in and day out that is truly second to none. Dr. Young is an inspiration and incredible role model to our employees and all who know her. She is one of the most hard working, focused individuals I know and will leave her successor with very large shoes to fill.”

According to Budd, the Governing Board’s selection process for the next Superintendent of the Clovis Unified School District is underway. The search process is expected to conclude, and a new superintendent to be selected, before the end of the current school year.