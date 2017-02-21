Douglas Wood named founding Dean at CHSU’s Planned College of Osteopathic Medicine

Clovis Roundup Staff

Douglas Wood has been named Chief Academic Officer and Founding Dean of the planned College of Osteopathic Medicine at California Health Sciences University (CHSU) in Clovis.

Dr. Wood comes to CHSU from the University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine, where he served as Vice President for Health Affairs and Dean.

He was previously appointed Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost at A.T. Still University, where he first served as Founding Dean of the A.T. Still School of Osteopathic Medicine in Arizona. Prior to that, he served as Dean of the College of Osteopathic Medicine at Michigan State University in East Lansing, then Lead Dean for their Neuroscience Program and subsequently their W.K. Kellogg Community/University Partnership program.

He has over 50 years of medical and professional experience, much of which has been spent working in academic leadership.

“Dr. Wood is one of the most respected and experienced leaders in Osteopathic Medical education with a focus on leading innovation in healthcare and education,” CHSU President Florence Dunn said in a statement. “He shares our vision for training physicians with a focus on family medicine and primary care with a desire to serve the Central Valley, especially those in rural and underserved areas.”

Dr. Wood is also principal investigator for an Inter-Professional Education project entitled, “From Campus Curriculum to Rural Community Health Centers: A Statewide Model of Osteopathic Inter-Professional Education,” funded by the Josiah Macy, Jr. Foundation.

In 2011, Dr. Wood was named a “Great Pioneer in Osteopathic Medicine” by the American Osteopathic Association and was awarded the Walter F. Patenge Medal for Public Service by the Michigan State University – College of Osteopathic Medicine. He has also been honored a Fellow of the American College of Osteopathic Internists and recognized as one of Michigan’s Five Outstanding Nephrologists by the Michigan Kidney Foundation.

Dr. Wood also served as President for the American Association of Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine from 1995-2005.