Dry Creek Business Park Receives Award for Phase II Expansion Project

Dry Creek Business Park, located on Herndon Avenue off of Highway 168, has been awarded for its Phase II project by the California Association for Local Economic Development (CALED). (Photo courtesy of the City of Clovis)

CLOVIS ROUNDUP STAFF

The California Association for Local Economic Development (CALED), a non-profit organization advocating for economic development in California, has awarded the City of Clovis the award of merit for its Dry Creek Business Park Phase II project. The award was presented to the City by a CALED official at the Clovis City Council meeting on Monday, April 3. CALED made the announcement during its annual training conference in San Diego on March 21-23.

The association honors the best economic development projects in the state of California in different categories including development partnerships, economic development programs, and economic development promotions. The project also won the Award of Excellence in early March from San Joaquin Valley Blueprint, a regional planning association.

The Dry Creek Business Park Phase II project brought the City into a public-private partnership with local property owners to turn over irregular, landlocked, and abandoned agricultural lots into a job generator for the region.

Upon recent completion of infrastructure, demand has been strong to locate in the park. Phase II of the business park fits the need for high-end professional users as it has already attracted businesses including an architectural firm, two engineering firms, several construction companies and other professional firms. With the remaining land left for other businesses, there are potentially 1,200 jobs to be brought into the area. The partnership between the City and property owners provides an opportunity for a region struggling with high unemployment and low median incomes for business expansion, resulting in job and revenue growth.

CALED is the premier statewide professional economic development organization dedicated to advancing its members’ ability to achieve excellence in delivering economic development services to their communities and business clients. Membership consists of public and private organizations and individuals involved in economic development; the business of creating and retaining jobs. Each year, CALED recognizes the outstanding achievements of projects that have made significant contributions to the field of economic development in the state of California.

San Joaquin Valley Blueprint Planning Process is an organization comprised of eight regional transportation planning agencies that work together to convey a regional vision of land use and transportation that will be used to guide growth in the Central Valley over the next 50 years. Through its public outreach and educational component and technical data for local decision makers, Blueprint provides a tangible opportunity to ensure the San Joaquin Valley remains a desirable place to live.