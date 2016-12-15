El Quetzal: A Hidden Gem in Clovis

Clovis Roundup Staff

El Quetzal, located inside the Rodeo Plaza Shopping Center, is one of the few authentic Mexican restaurants in the Clovis area.

The restaurant provides a family-oriented setting, with Christmas decorations up during the holidays, while serving an array of breakfast, lunch and dinner plates.

Breakfast options include plates with your choice of eggs, chorizo, potatoes and chile verde combinations that are served with rice and beans.

The lunch and dinner menu includes a variety of Mexican staples like tacos, enchiladas, burritos, taquitos, fajitas, quesadillas, tostadas, steaks and chiles rellenos. All lunch plates are also served with your choice of meat (shredded beef, chicken, ground beef, carne asada) as well as rice and beans.

The menu also lists seafood specials of shrimp and fish that are served with rice, beans, and your choice of soup, tostada salad or green salad.

There are also lighter food options like soups including menudo, albondigas (meatballs) soup, cocido de res (beef) soup and shrimp soup.

Washing down all that food is no problem as El Quetzal offers drinks suitable for different times throughout the day like coffee, hot tea, milk, soft drinks, iced tea, lemonade and horchata (rice water with cinnamon), an authentic Mexican drink

Alcoholic drinks are also available for the 21 and up in the form of both Mexican and American beers. Some options include 805, Bud Light, Budweiser, Coors Light, Blue Moon, Modelo, Corona and Tecate. The restaurant also prepares micheladas, a Mexican drink prepared with beer, tomato juice, lime juice and assorted spices.

Guests are also able to satisfy that sweet tooth with a dessert menu that includes regular ice cream, fried ice cream, churros, flan and cheesecake.

A kid’s menu is also available for children nine years old and under. El Quetzal also recognizes seniors and military as they get a 10 percent discount.

The Mexican restaurant, located at 180 Shaw Ave., is open Tuesday-Sunday.