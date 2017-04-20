Former Miss Clovis Rodeo Queen Kadee Coffman Staying True to Her ‘Cowgirl Roots’

By Johnny Martin, Reporter

@jmart_17

Growing up in Clovis on her family’s horse and cattle ranch, Kadee Coffman quickly learned at a young age about the importance of agriculture and the western way of life.

As a kid, Coffman looked up to many Miss Clovis Rodeo Queens and began setting her sights on a run for the title in high school. When she decided to run in 2004 and she won the title of Miss Clovis Rodeo, little did she know the lengthy and fulfilling journey that she had started. The following year, Coffman won the title of Miss California Rodeo Salinas 2005 and then went on to win Miss Rodeo California 2007.

“Becoming Miss Rodeo California was never on my radar until I won the title in Salinas. I didn’t even know there were pageants beyond Clovis and Salinas so when the Salinas committee said to start prepping for the Miss Rodeo California pageant, I was a little overwhelmed,” Coffman said. “Competing for the title was a blast, and you make so many lasting friendships and learn a lot about yourself and chalk up a few life lessons too. Winning the title was just icing on the cake, I thoroughly enjoyed not only representing the state of California but sharing my love for agriculture and the sport of rodeo to a nationwide audience as I travelled throughout the country.”

After her year as Miss Rodeo California in 2007, she was asked by a family friend to host a TV program on RFD-TV, Rural America’s most important network.

“As a rodeo queen you are asked to do a lot of TV interviews and I quickly came to realize I’d much rather be the one asking the questions than answering,” Coffman said. “That’s when I knew, I wanted my future to be in TV.”

The following year, Coffman went back to school and got her Bachelor of Science degree in broadcast journalism from San Jose State University. Upon finishing her degree, Coffman moved to Fort Worth, Texas where she hosted multiple TV programs through Superior Productions for RFD-TV. In addition to that work, she also did some reporting on various channels such as, CBS Sports, NBC Sports, and Great American Country.

The first ever rodeo that she covered was the iconic Cheyenne Frontier Days in Cheyenne, Wyoming in the summer of 2012. The Cheyenne rodeo is widely known as being one of the best rodeos in the country.

“To say the least my nerves were heightened, I’ll never forget that moment,” Coffman said. “When the rodeo was winding down I couldn’t help but reflect and look back at how hard I had worked and how long I had waited to get the phone call to cover a rodeo. It’s something I’ll never forget nor will ever take for granted, that was a really good day.”

This year will mark Coffman’s sixth year reporting on the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo sideline for CBS Sports Network in Las Vegas, Nevada. Coffman says she loves every second of sharing so many great stories about so many great people and that she could not have done it without the support system she has received along the way.

“I feel very lucky and fortunate to have so many leading ladies in my life who have offered advice, guidance and support throughout my career thus far,” Coffman said. “From my mom and dad, grandparents, to my energetic aunt who doubled as my high school geometry teacher, my rodeo queen coach Sandy Western to the one and only Pam Minick – all of these ladies deserve gold stars for their tireless effort to provide love, courage and grit.”

When Coffman is not on TV doing her work as a sideline reporter, you can find her immersed in the latest trends at Dallas Market Center, the country’s largest wholesale marketplace, as the Vice President of Media Marketing.

“There hasn’t been a day go by that I haven’t been in love with what I do,” Coffman said. “I’m forever grateful to share others’ stories and moments. My cowgirl roots are my foundation and who I am to my core.”