Fresno State Bulldoggers host competition at Clovis Rodeo Grounds

(Photo by Khonesavanh Saysamongdy)

CLOVIS ROUNDUP STAFF

College rodeo clubs took over the Clovis Rodeo Grounds on March 11 and 12 as the Fresno State Bulldoggers Rodeo Team hosted its annual spring home competition.

The Bulldoggers competed against fellow National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association and West Coast Region members Cal Poly, UNLV, Western Nevada College, Feather River College, Lassen Community College, Cuesta College and West Hills College-Coalinga.

“The event was one of our bigger events, we keep growing every year,” Bulldoggers Team President Brittany Dias told The Collegian. “Rodeo is a sport that ties in the whole community. It goes back to Western heritage especially here in the Central Valley with ranchers and farmers, so it’s down to the roots.”

The team participated in different events such as Tie Down, Break Away, Bull Riding, Bronc Riding, Steer Wrestling, Barrel Racing and Goat Tying.

Bodi Dodds and Colton Campbell put on a good showing for Fresno State as the duo won the team roping average. Campbell also took home second place in the steer wrestling average while teammate Ryan Smith finished fourth in the barrel racing average.

Dias said every year the goal is to have strong performances in the regular season to earn a spot in nationals.

“Every rodeo we got to we try to accumulate points to try to make it to nationals in Casper, Wyoming,” Dias said. “To make it to Casper, you have to be in the Top 3 in your event or your team has to place second but most people go individually. It’s a very independent sport that we do but there are benefits because if your team is placed in the Top 2 out of the region, then all the members on your team go to nationals.”

The Fresno State Rodeo, which has been around since 1949, consists of 30 competing members and 36 total members.