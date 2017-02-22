JZ Construction: A Name Synonymous with Quality

Joe Zingarelli, owner of JZ Contruction. (Contributed photo)

By Carole Grosch | Reporter

Recognized as Central Valley People’s Choice for Best Window Replacement company for 10 straight years and as Angie’s List Super Service Contractor of the Year for four years in a row, it’s easy to see how this family-owned business earned a reputation built on satisfied customers.

What initially started in 1988 with Joe and Teri Zingarelli selling house siding services door-to-door, grew into a business that specializes in selling and installing energy-efficient replacement windows, entry doors and solid core siding to customers in the Central San Joaquin Valley.

“We attribute our reputation to not only the superior workmanship we provide, but to the quality of the products we are installing,” said Joe Zingarelli. “We’re really proud that our work withstands the test of time.”

The husband and wife team believe in supporting local businesses; they supply and install locally manufactured high quality and energy efficient Anlin Windows as well as Milgard, Simonton and Pella brands, perfect for the Central Valley weather conditions. Windows and doors are available in vinyl, fiberglass, aluminum and wood.

The siding, made by CraneBoard, has the look of authentic cedar shingles and carries a lifetime warranty.

“Having long-time employees makes a big difference,” said Teri Zingarelli. “Your home windows and doors will be installed with pride, experience and quality workmanship. When a company has satisfied customers, they also have excited and productive employees that truly enjoy their work. We treat your home as if it were ours.”

JZ Construction provides one-on-one personalized attention to each customer, listening to their needs and respecting their home improvement ideas and visions. The company’s website displays the results of their projects in the form of before and after photos.

“A lot of homeowners have discovered that replacing their windows not only dramatically improves the look of their home, but they also save lots of money on their utility bills,” added Joe.

“We personally take care of each and every customer from start to finish,” said Teri Zingarelli. “Our goal is to give all of our customers a pleasant and professional experience doing business with JZ, and to exceed their expectations for a job well done. We take no money down; have financing options available and give free consultations and estimates.”

JZ Construction takes part in the popular Home Energy Renovation Opportunity (HERO) program. This is a partnership with the local government to offer a unique, more affordable financing option for energy-efficient and water-saving home upgrades. There are no credit scores requirements; approval is based on home equity and debt payment history. Details are available at 1-855-437-6411.

JZ’s showroom, located at 145 Sunnyside Ave. in Clovis, has samples of Hunter Douglas window coverings and a variety of window and door displays. The window coverings can be installed for free if installed at the same time as the replacement windows.

Showroom hours are Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information call (559) 324-0555 or visit jzconstruction.com.