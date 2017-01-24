Local prep stars shine for national football team

Brock Jones sprints down the sidelines for one of his two interception returns for touchdowns. He also scored on a punt return and had three total interceptions, earning game MVP honors.

By Paul Meadors | Sports Editor

paulmeadors@gmail.com

@paulmeadors

Brock Jones and Kendall Milton are used to playing against each other. If fact, they’ve been battling it out on the football field since fifth grade. But, for one special game, these two incredible, young football players got to strap it up for the same team, both bursting with pride with USA across their jersey.

Jones, a sophomore from Clovis North and Milton, a freshman from Buchanan, were invited to play at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Jan. 17, representing the U.S. U-16 National Team and helping propel the team to a massive 63-0 win over Team Ontario. The game was broadcast live on ESPN3.

Milton scored two touchdowns on 117 yards on the ground on only eight (yes eight!) carries and Clovis North do-everything sophomore Brock Jones was named MVP of the game, scoring three total touchdowns, two on interceptions and one on a punt return. In fact, Jones scored the first two touchdowns of the game, the first on a 37 yard punt return and the second, a 53 yard INT return. Milton scored on runs of 2 and 49 yards.

“It’s always a great opportunity to be able to go out and play with some of the best players in the country against another country,” said Milton, already a physical specimen at 6-foot-2, 190 pounds. “But what means the most to me is being able to represent my country in a game that I love.”

Adding to the special experience and weekend, Milton recently received a scholarship offer from Fresno State. He also holds an offer from BYU, offered during his eighth grade year at Alta Sierra Middle School with many more to come. After all, he’s still just 14 years old.

Jones, an electric player gifted with lightning speed and great football instincts, echoed Milton’s sentiments about the game and what it meant to represent his country.

“The overall experience was truly outstanding,” said Jones. “Going into it some of us didn’t understand what it meant to really represent our country across our chest, but as the week went on and we had an open ear to what coaches and mentors had to say we started to understand. Words can not describe that feeling and that blessing to be able to run out of the tunnel with the three best letters on your chest.

“Although being the MVP and the Defensive Player of the Game was truly amazing, nothing can compare to the feeling of being out on the field with the best players around the country.”

Jones, despite missing some early games at Clovis North due to a broken clavicle (he says it’s fully healed) was named first-team All-TRAC. Milton was moved up to varsity from the freshman team for Buchanan’s fifth game of the year against Porterville. Through eight games on varsity he rushed for 478 yards on 65 carries for an average of 7.8 yards per carry. He also rushed for six touchdowns.

Teammates for a game, competitors for the next two years, but friends for a lifetime, Jones and Milton will be two to watch for years to come.