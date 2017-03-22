Major cash prizes up for grabs at Bass Lake 2017 Fishing Derby Registration Open

Chor Vue (center) with his father after winning the $10,000 grand prize in last year’s Fishing Derby at Bass Lake. (Photo courtesy of Visit Yosemite Madera County.)

CLOVIS ROUNDUP STAFF

Anglers have a chance at snagging a portion of $55,000 at the annual Bass Lake Fishing Derby May 6 and 7.

The annual event, sponsored by the Bass Lake Chamber of Commerce, kicks off the summer season at the popular lake.

“This is a really fun event that is a great way to start the busy season here at Bass Lake,” said Michelle Miller with the Bass Lake Chamber of Commerce and Miller’s Landing Resort. “It brings in a lot of families. What better way to bring the family together than fishing at Bass Lake?”

More than 1,000 tagged rainbow trout will be released into the lake prior to the tournament, each worth varying amounts. There will be 847 fish worth $20, 150 worth $100, one fish will net a lucky angler $5000, and two “grand prize” fish will be worth $10,000 each.

“All in all, entrants have a good chance of walking away with a nice payday,” said Miller.

Therese Williams, Director of Public Relations and Sales for Visit Yosemite Madera County said, “It is such a wonderful event for locals and our visitors. Bass Lake is a popular tourist destination and having the fishy derby is a big attraction for everyone, especially families.”

Registration costs $25 per individual or $60 for a family consisting of spouses and up to three children under the age of 16. To learn more or to register, visit www.BassLakeChamber.com or contact Michelle Miller at (559) 642-3633 or millers@millerslanding.com.

About Bass Lake

Bass Lake is located about 20 minutes south of the Highway 41 Entrance to Yosemite National Park, and just over an hour north of Fresno. Located in the Sierra National Forest, its scenery and plentiful activities make it a popular retreat during the spring and summer months.

The lake boasts a wide range of lodging, from camping up to a full service resort and luxurious vacation rentals, as well as an array of dining and shopping options moment from shore.

For more info, visit www.YosemiteThisYear.com/basslake.