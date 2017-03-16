National Speech & Debate Association Awards Buchanan High With National Charter Status

CLOVIS ROUNDUP STAFF

The National Speech & Debate Association recognized Buchanan High School on March 16 as one of two schools in California to earn charter membership in the organization along with Oak Park High School (Oak Park).

Over the past three years, each school has earned more than 50 degrees for outstanding participation in speech and debate activities. This is the highest school membership honor you can achieve in the National Speech & Association.

“Charter membership reflects sustained commitment to speech and debate,” said J. Scott Wunn, Executive Director of the National Speech & Debate Association. “We are extremely proud of our charter schools, coaches, and students for their hard work and passion for speech and debate.”

Schools earn charter membership status after receiving at least 50 degrees within a three-year period. Students and coaches earn points in the Honor Society through speech and debate competition, community service, public speaking, and leadership activities. The more points earn higher degrees of recognition.

Every school within the NSDA is designated a provisional chapter, member chapter, or charter chapter. Each status determines voting privileges, a district’s strength of chapters, and number of qualifiers to the annual National Speech & Debate Tournament.