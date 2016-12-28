New development taking shape on southeast corner of Herndon and Fowler Avenues

The Buchanan Crossroads East shopping center is taking shape on the southeast corner of Herndon and Fowler Avenues. (photo courtesy of Matt Kneeland)

Alexandria T. Montes | Reporter

@Aliroundup2802

Clovis is into its third phase of the Buchanan Crossroads East development on the southeast corner of Herndon and Fowler Avenues, and preparing to open it up to the public.

The large retail shopping complex is a project owned by Michael Thomason of Fresno-based Thomason Development Group and hopes to give a wider range of restaurants and service options for the Clovis community.

“What we’re most excited about is to bring new and popular services to that corner area,” said Lease Administrator Christina Flores. “This is just one piece of a bigger project. We are looking to develop more than what’s there now.”

The possession was taken on the site about three weeks ago and as everyone settles from the holiday rush, tenants there are putting up signs and getting ready for their grand opening. According to Flores, some of the tenants include Five Guys, Blaze Pizza, Chipotle, Sport Clips, Jersey Mike’s Subs and Aqua Nails & Spa. Buchanan Crossroads East will not only offer a higher end place to go for eateries, but haircuts as well.

“We are more of a premium experience all the way around. I think it fills a nice spot on the corner,” said Matt Kneeland, manager of Sport Clips. “We are excited to be next to Five Guys and the other tenants as well. I think it brings what Mike Thomason was wanting, which was really premium tenants in there.”

Sport Clips specializes in boys and men haircuts and is expected to open its fourth store on Valentine’s Day. There, clients will experience many upgrades which comprise of high-definition TVs at each of the cutting stations, smart phone chargers, and the “Dream Team” of highly trained professionals to give them the MVP treatment.

“The MVP treatment is a hot steamed towel wrap on the face, a leave in conditioner and a neck and shoulder massage when they get back to their chair,” Kneeland said. “It’s a short spa experience for guys that maybe wouldn’t normally get a massage, but clients leave feeling incredible.”

As far as what some of the future holds, Kelly Avants, Chief Communication Officer of Clovis Unified School District, has confirmed that the land that rests in the same corner has been purchased by the school district, but there is no immediate plans to build on it. CUSD plans to continue to stay at its current location that was built in the ‘70s on the southeast corner of Herndon and Sunnyside Avenues.

“We just continue to grow and as a district we have seen the importance of keeping our supportability in close proximity so that it improves the communication and it improves the efficiency,” Avants said. “So when we saw an opportunity in our location, we went for it and so it’s part of our long term goal. We are talking 10-12 years out before anything is done.”

For those eager to experience and see what all the hype is about, businesses are expected to open as early as the first week of January 2017.