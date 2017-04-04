Old Town Clovis Car Show around the corner

By Paul Hinkle, Contributed

Be sure to look on online at clovisparkinthepark.com or oldtownclovis.org for the updated flyer with information on the 2nd Annual Old Town Clovis Classic Car Show. This event will be held on April 23 on the streets of downtown Clovis. The organizer of this event, the Business Organization of Old Town (B.O.O.T.) it working with local hot rod groups to make this an event you won’t want to miss. Last year 268 cars were entered.

There will be parking on Pollasky between 3rd and 7th Street, on 4th and 5th Street between Clovis and Woodworth and on Bullard between Pollasky and Woodworth. You can enter the show from 4th or 5th Street at Woodworth and also on Bullard at Woodworth. After parking your car or hot rod, head to the registration table to pick up your packet.

Last year the judging was done by People’s Choice. A change has been made this year and it will be a judged event with awards for 13 class. As the show grows, more classes will be added and the parking area will be enlarged. If you haven’t pre-registered yet, you may want to soon as t-shirts are included with pre-registrations.

The Red Triangle Burgers held its first Hot Rod Gathering on Tuesday, March 28. This gathering will be held on the last Tuesday of each month through September at its McKinley store. Bring your car, show it off and enjoy an evening out with other hot rodders.

The Legends of Motorsports selection committee has made their selection of honorees for 2017. This year Evert Edlund, Art and John Shanoian will be honored at the July 15 Park in the Park Hot Rod Gathering. Look for more information on this event.

UPCOMING EVENTS

April 8-9: Street Machine Nationals, Pomona

April 8: Tower Classic Car Show, Fresno

April 9: Cherry Auction Auto Swap

April 14: Madera Classic Car Show

April 15: Kingsburg Car Show

April 22: Castle Air Museum Car Show

April 23: Old Town Clovis Car Show

April 25: Red Triangle Hot Rod Gathering

April 28-30: Western Street Rod Nationals, Bakersfield

April 29: Pan Draggers Start-N-Summer Rod Run

If your club or organization is putting on a car show or motorsports event we are always looking for interesting cars, people and events to share.

For more information on upcoming events, past events and articles, go to www.clovisparkinthepark.com.