Old Town Craft Beer Crawl set for March 12

CLOVIS ROUNDUP STAFF

Old Town Clovis is set to host some of the top Craft Brews from the Valley and beyond for its annual Craft Beer Crawl on Sunday, March 12 from 2 to 5:30 p.m.

Local breweries participating include Full Circle Brewing, BarrelHouse, Fortiter Brewing, Tioga-Sequoia, Tactical Ops, Riley’s Brewing, Zack’s Brewing Co. and 559 Local Beer.

Participants will receive a commemorative beer tasting glass and travel from one Old Town business to the next, sampling a variety of brews at each location. Music will be provided by The Morgan Canyon Band and food trucks will be on the street providing fresh and tasty bites. The Beer Crawl will continue showcasing its Home Brewers Tent this year, with the San Joaquin Worthogs providing upwards of 20 different beers brewed up specially for this event.

Tickets are now on sale and available online at Eventbrite for $35 per ticket and $45 at the door. For more information contact B.O.O.T. at (559) 298-5774.