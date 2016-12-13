Old Town Locksmith Offers Wide Variety of Services

American Flag mural painted by Ron Sundquist. [Photo by Ron Sundquist]

By Carole Grosch | Reporter

“Every person who walks over this threshold is a blessing to me,” says locksmith Martin Hinshaw.

As the owner of A1 Lock & Key, Hinshaw enjoys giving friendly old fashioned customer service. He jokes with his customers, offers advice and listens.

Music from K-LOVE radio station greets visitors to the shop; the eye can’t help but notice a mural of the United States flag painted by Ron Sundquist, proclaiming “In God We Trust,” above rows of keys and key accessories.

One thing is for certain, A1 Lock & Key does a lot more than make keys. The company, which services both residential and commercial interests, is the only licensed locksmith business in Clovis. The shop takes pride on quality work at reasonable prices. Just a few of the services provided are electronic vehicle key programming, lock repairs, door hardware, access control systems, primus keys, remote key creations, lock changing, security systems, knife sharpening and a complete mobile service. Antique furniture and trunk keys can be made from “scratch.”

Brand manufacturers include Master Lock, Abus, Schlage, Weiser, Kidde, SentrySafe, Strattec, Mul-T-Lock, Amsec, Yale and Gardall. Key chains, rings and lanyards are in abundance as well as painted keys and accessories.

A1 Lock & Key, located at 515 4th Street in Old Town Clovis, has over 30 years of experience. The business is insured, bonded and certified. A thorough background check is conducted by twelve different agencies, including Homeland Security. Employee training is current to keep up with the latest technology.

Hinshaw was a general contractor for 36 years and feels strongly about buying from local businesses.

“Buy from small business first,” he says. “If you can’t find what you want, then look elsewhere. I shop locally … when people do that, 80 to 90 percent of the money stays in the neighborhood. We all benefit. Support the local guy, he’ll support you.”

For more information on A1 Lock & Key and its services, visit www.locksmithsclovis.com or give them a call at (559) 298-5625.