Plan for next year’s Car Shows

By Paul Hinkle | Clovis Motorsports

@clovisparknpark

As the year comes to an end, it’s time to start planning for next year’s car shows. There are many local shows to choose from, your favorites should already be on your calendar. Now which ones do you pick to fill out the empty dates?

Shows in the area start in April with the Clovis Assembly of God Show, followed by the Tower Show, the Kingsburg Car Show and the Old Town Clovis Show. In May, the Mountain Valley Show & Shine in Squaw Valley and the College Church Show in Fresno and the Jefferson Elementary Show in Clovis just to name a few. Also, the third Saturday in May is the start of the summer series for the Clovis Park in the Park Hot Rod gathering. New this year, the Clovis Veterans Memorial District (CVMD) will hold a car show on Memorial Day, celebrating the “family”.

In addition to the many great shows in the area, attending car show events out of the local area is also an alternative that you might enjoy, especially if you go as a group. If you would like to try some different shows I can recommend a few to take into consideration. In April is the Super Saturday Castle Air Museum Car Show where you can park your car under the wings and around the planes. This makes for some great pictures. In May, the War Birds, Wings & Wheels Car Show is held in Paso Robles. This is also nice show, and the museums on site are open for participants and spectators.

In August, the Solvang Car Show is held on the streets of downtown Solvang. The event starts out Friday night with a tour and dinner at the famous Mendenhall’s Museum of Gasoline followed by the car show on Saturday with over 300 cars entered. Spectators from all over the coast walked the streets of Solvang looking at the cars. This is one of the most organized events that you will ever attend.

On Labor Day weekend, you might want to head back to the coast and spend Saturday in Paso Robles at the Golden State Classic Car Show. Finish up the long weekend in Cambria at the Cambria Pinedorado Car Show.

Some of these out of town shows are limited in the number of cars that can participate, so check out their websites and make your plans early. Have a great New Year’s and hope to see you next year.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

January 27-29: 67th Grand National Roadster Show, Pomona

February 11-15: Annual Dr. George Car Show, Palm Springs

February 17-19: Sacramento Autorama, Sacramento

March 2-5: March Meet, Famoso

March 25-26: GoodGuys 35th All American Get-Together, Pleasanton

If your club or organization is putting on a car show or motorsports event we are always looking for interesting cars, people and events to share.

You can reach Paul Hinkle at clovisparkinthepark@gmail.com or call (559) 970-2274 or Eric Hinkle at ehinkle11@gmail.com.

For more information on upcoming events, past events and articles, go to www.clovisparkinthepark.com.