Profile: On the Edge coffee shop

(Photo by Ron Sundquist)

By Carole Grosch | Reporter

Owned and operated by Julie and her husband, Scott, along with their daughter, Jaynae Franklin, On the Edge was initially opened with the idea of being a community house coffee shop. It has become that and so much more.

“We want people to feel better when they leave than they did when they came in,” says Julie Glenn. “That’s our mission statement. Everyone is like family. We cater to a wide variety of people and appreciate them so much. They mean the world to us. We are here because of them.”

The “everyone is family” philosophy contributes to the cozy and welcoming homey ambience. It’s a place where you’d feel comfortable going by yourself or with friends, sitting indoors or relaxing on the patio.

The restaurant got its name as a nod to the uncertainty of life.

“Sometimes it seems we’re on the edge of adversity or on the edge of opportunity,” says Julie.

Don’t let the three coffee cups logo be deceiving; the menu offers a surprisingly wide variety of food and beverages, including a delicious variety of coffees, teas and smoothies. Mouth-watering breakfast, lunch and dinner items are available, along with local beers and wine.

“There’s so much to choose from,” says Julie.”One favorite is the Sunrise Sandwich, which is a grilled croissant. Two of the most popular lunch sandwiches are the Roast Beef & Gorgonzola and Turkey Focaccia. The Pita Pizza is another popular item.”

“The service here is terrific, always upbeat and friendly,” said customer Lynne Riley. “I love the patio menu and their caramel macchiato is the best.”

October 2017, will mark five years in business for the café. In 2015 it opened the patio area for al fresco dining and where scheduled weekend (Friday-Sunday) events feature live music with small ensembles.

“We host the top musicians in the area,” says Julie.”We have a wide variety of music: jazz, country, blues, Latin and more.”

Customers have also leased The Patio as a venue for personal celebrations.

On the second Thursday of each month there’s Dry Night, for people who can’t or don’t want to drink alcoholic beverages or folks who are in recovery.

Helping the community is important to the Glenn Family. On March 16, On the Edge held a fundraiser and donated 20 percent of sales for a local family in need due to a serious medical condition.

On the Edge, located at 412 Pollasky Ave. in Old Town, is open seven days a week.

For scheduled events visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ontheedge.coffeehouse/