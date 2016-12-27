Saint Agnes Medical Center Grants $125,000 to Fresno State’s Nursing Mobile Unit

Fresno State News

Saint Agnes Medical Center awarded $125,000 to expand the Fresno State School of Nursing’s Community Health Mobile Unit. Since its launch in fall 2015, more than 4,000 individuals have received services through the mobile unit that travels to medically underserved rural and urban communities in Fresno County providing free, quality health care while also providing hands-on training for students in the College of Health and Human Services and other health-related majors on campus. The grant to the Fresno State Foundation will allow the mobile unit to visit more sites throughout the county and serve more residents.

“Access to quality health care continues to be a challenge, particularly among some of our community’s most vulnerable populations,” said Nancy Hollingsworth, Saint Agnes Medical Center president and CEO. “The mobile health unit is helping to meet this critical need and at the same time is providing our students with invaluable real-world experience – both of which we strongly support.”

The grant is one of four that Saint Agnes has awarded to local organizations that provide care to meet the greatest health needs across the four-county region, including overall access to medical and behavioral health services, and treatment of chronic conditions such as asthma, diabetes and obesity.