Saint Agnes Medical Center wants you to love yourself(ie)

Saint Agnes Medical Center

Saint Agnes Medical Center’s Spirit of Women group is hosting a Love Yourself(ie) event on Saturday, March 25, to help women learn to care for, nurture and love the person they see in the mirror, or in a photo.

Fitness and transformation expert Dina Juve will show participants how to take the first steps to make positive changes physically and mentally through proper nutrition, exercise and practicing self-acceptance. At an unhealthy 202 pounds, Juve decided to take control and transform her life. Now, after losing 80 pounds and overcoming several medical issues, she empowers others to live a healthy, mindful lifestyle. Juve is the co-owner of FitnessSocial Studio, the owner of Kettlebells of Fresno, and has been featured in Women’s Health Magazine.

In addition, Juve and Whole Foods Chef Hillori Hansen will give a cooking demonstration to teach participants how to cook the healthy lunch that will be served at the event.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fig Garden Village (756 W. Shaw Ave.) next to Wayside Noodles. The cost is $20 for Spirit of Women members and $25 for non-Spirit members. Admission includes a catered lunch by Whole Foods.

To register, call (559) 450-5376 or visit www.samc.com/selfie. To become a Spirit of Women member, visit www.samc.com/spirit-of-women.

About Spirit of Women:

Saint Agnes Medical Center is a proud partner of Spirit of Women – a network of health care partners that provide innovative ways to educate and inspire women to improve their health awareness and habits. Women are encouraged to become Spirit of Women members to receive a free subscription to Healthy Spirit magazine, gain access to tailored online health resources, receive invitations to exclusive, local health events and seminars, learn about free health screening opportunities, and make connections with other women. To become a Spirit of Women member, visit www.samc.com/spirit-of-women.