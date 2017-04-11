Smart & Final Extra! set to unveil new Clovis location

CLOVIS ROUNDUP STAFF

Smart & Final Extra! is set to celebrate its relocation and grand opening Wednesday morning at the southeast corner of Shaw and Willow avenues.

The neighborhood warehouse grocery store is relocating from its previous location on Shaw and Clovis avenues to a newly renovated 29,000 square-foot space in the Willow Plaza Shopping Center.

In comparison to traditional Smart & Final stores, Smart & Final Extra! Stores offer expanded frozen, deli and meat selections.

“We’re proud of the heritage we’ve achieved in the Clovis community, and to increase our offerings to Clovis residents, are excited to relocate and open a new Smart & Final Extra! Store,” said District Manager Jim Wood. “We believe shoppers will enjoy the store’s expanded offerings that include farm-fresh produce, Good & Well sections with natural and organic foods, fresh cut fruit, over-roasted chicken and self-serve dry bulk goods by the pound.

“We are a completely unique store with customers that are both household and business because we offer more than double the amount of club-sized products than a club-sized store, and the range and high-quality of a grocery store,” Wood added. “We have prices up to 25 percent less than supermarkets and with no membership fees – in a one-stop shopping experience.”

Today, Smart & Final Extra! held its Business Preview Day and Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony – an invite-only event for local organization and business owners. During the ceremony, Extra! donated two checks in the amount of $2,500 to the Clovis Chamber of Commerce’s Young Entrepreneurs Academy and Clovis Firefighters Association Local 1695.

“We have rich community ties and treat everyone like a friend and neighbor,” Wood said. “Whenever we enter a new neighborhood, Smart & Final outreaches to community groups and businesses to find out where our contribution can make the biggest impact.”

Wednesday’s official grand opening is slated for 7 a.m. Normal store hours, however, are 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.