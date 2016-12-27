Winter recreational activities for all

By Diana Giraldo | GFC Editor

@dianainspired

The three-week break from school is a winter gift within itself for students.

After almost four hard months of work they finally have time to relax, enjoy their electronic devices and spend time with friends and family – all without having to think about when their next assignment is due.

Before students go back to school on Jan. 9, there will be moments where the hussle and bussle of the holiday season will simmer and they will look to their parents and say, “I’m bored. There is nothing to do.”

The Clovis/Fresno area is filled with activities, both in town to a few hours away, where children and teens can explore and have an adventure, with an added bonus – they will be off their phones, tablets and other gadgets.

What can we do in town?

There are plenty of place in Clovis and Fresno where kids can get their heart rates up, be competitive with their siblings and enjoy moments of laughter.

Even when the day is gloomy and cold, kids can still burn energy in indoor sport arenas. Trampoline venues, like SkyWalk Extreme Air Sports, 2xtreme Trampoline Arena and Aerozone Trampoline Park can be options to look into.

Each arena holds different activities, some being dodgeball tournaments, fitness workouts, obstacle courses, basketball, foam pits, kid’s areas and many more. Although parents may be initially intimidated to go flying through the air, the arenas are all-age friendly and it’s safe to say everyone will leave tired and ready for a nap.

Laser tag is another family inclusive activity where children and parents can go head-to-head and see who is a better shot. No Surrender: The Ultimate Scenario Laser Tag and Tac-Ops Laser Tag are two local game arenas, both located in Fresno. For the more adventurous teens paintball might sound more their style. If so, Maximum Paintball the Field and Red Taag Paintball For U could be options for them.

Metalmark Climbing and Fitness is another location where competitiveness and fitness come together. Here both, parents and their kids, can learn the ins and outs of mountain climbing with an instructor. Who knows maybe this spur-of-the-moment visit can ignite a new interest in the adventurous kids.

MB2 Raceway: Indoor Kart Racing, which is conveniently located in Clovis, can be another outlet for competitive teens. Once they jump into the kart and place their hands on the steering wheel they know they want to be the first across the finish line, leaving the other in the dust.

Road trip anyone?

As the sign in Old Town says, Clovis is the gateway to the Sierras. Living up to its tag line, a couple hours drive can lead to to spectacular sights, where you can leave behind the busyness of the city and focus on what is important – family.

About an hour and a half away, Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks are destinations where snow and wilderness can make for an unforgettable family adventure. By visiting the parks official website, parents can learn what their family can enjoy depending on the time allotted for their stay.

“If you have only a few hours, a one-hour drive takes you up to the Giant Forest Grove of sequoia trees, including the General Sherman Tree, the largest living thing on earth,” the website reads.

Or walk the Grant Tree Trail and see the General Grant Tree, the Nation’s Christmas Tree. If you have a day, the site suggests, for guests to sled, ski, or snowshoe at the Wolverton Snowplay Area, Big Stump or Columbine near Grant Grove Village.

China Peak Mountain Resort, located about an hour and a half northeast of Fresno at Huntington Lake in the Sierra National Forest could be another option for a winter wonderland getaway. With a terrain appropriate for both beginning or experienced snowboarders and skiers, the family as a whole can enjoy the day hitting the slopes. Even non-snow athletes can enjoy the bottom of the mountain taking in the scenery or mingling with others at basecamp.

Yosemite is another no brainer for people in the area. Within about a two hour drive, a family can enjoy Yosemite’s vast meadows where deer graze or go to Badger Pass where skiing, snowboarding and snowshoeing are always an option.

Whether you would like to distract your family for a few hours or want to go on a weekend getaway the Clovis area has a variety of places where families can visit. Explore the local area, even just 30 minutes away you can find few mile hikes where kids can get a new perspective of the world around them.